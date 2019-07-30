K’Far (110 S. 19th St., at the new Harper building) is an all-day cafe/bakery/bar from Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook, expanding their empire, which includes Zahav, Abe Fisher, Dizengoff, Goldie, and Federal Donuts.
K’Far (village in Hebrew), which has counter service by day and will have table service for dinner later this month, is inspired by the bakery in Kfar Saba, north of Tel Aviv, that gave Solomonov his first job two decades ago.
This is the new home of Zahav pastry chef and James Beard winner Camille Cogswell, whose baked line features borekas, rugelach, babka, and pistachio sticky buns.
The all-day menu from chef de cuisine Troy Wilson includes salads and grain bowls, toasts made with Yemenite kubaneh bread and Jerusalem bagel sandwiches. Atmosphere is clean and mod.
Hours for now are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily dinner will begin in August. For now, it’s open only to walk-ins.
Next up in the empire will be Laser Wolf, a restaurant at 1301 N. Howard St. in Kensington, and Merkaz, a sandwich shop on the 1200 block of Sansom Street.