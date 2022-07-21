A Southwest Philadelphia woman has been charged with third-degree murder and related counts in the death of a 3-year-old girl placed in her care by Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services, according to authorities.

Kiana Casey, 30, was arraigned late Wednesday and held on $2 million bail, court records show. Police and prosecutors said the girl in Casey’s care, Hope Jones, suffered fatal blunt force injuries earlier this month. Jane Roh, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office, said the wounds were “extensive and disturbing.”

Authorities and court documents did not provide further details about what role Casey is alleged to have played in the girl’s death. Roh said only that the investigation was ongoing.

A DHS spokesperson said Hope was in the agency’s custody and receiving “kinship care/foster care services,” adding: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the death of this child. We offer our sincere condolences to the family on this tragic loss.”

Casey was taken into custody Tuesday, police said. She did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

She has also been charged with crimes including endangering the welfare of a child, witness intimidation, and tampering with evidence, court records show.