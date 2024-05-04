Kingsessing shooter father allegedly try to set two relatives on fire

A 64-year-old man faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and arson, after allegedly setting a relative’s home on fire. Sources said he is the father of the suspect in the Kingsessing mass shootings in July, according to 6abc.

On April 26, police responded to reports of people trapped inside a house that was ablaze in the 2500 block of South 71st Street.

Police said an 82-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were found at the scene, with burns to their feet and legs and were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Police identified the man charged with setting the fire as Kimbrady Carriker, also known as Grady Carriker.

According to the victims, Grady Carriker doused the inside of the home and the feet of the victims with gasoline, started the fire, and left the scene.

The Philadelphia Fire Department was able to control the blaze, and Carriker was taken into custody shortly after on the 7100 block of Buist Avenue.

According to 6abc, the woman is Carriker’s mother, and he is the father of Kimbrady Carriker, who was charged with killing five people and wounding a 13-year-old and a 2-year-old, during the Kingsessing mass shootings.

Last week, Municipal Court Judge David C. Shuter set bail at $250,000 and requested a continuance for the defendant’s “mental health competency” evaluation, according to court records.