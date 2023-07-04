What we know about Monday night’s mass shooting in Kingsessing

On Monday night, a 40-year-old Philadelphia man wearing a bulletproof vest wielding an “AR-style” rifle and carrying multiple magazines of ammunition went on a shooting rampage, killing five people and injuring two children in a mass shooting in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

Sources on Tuesday identified the shooter as Kimbrady Carriker. Police continue to investigate the shooting and have not released a motive.

Here’s what we know and don’t know about the mass shooting.

What happened?

Five people were killed and two children — ages 2 and 13 — were injured Monday night in a mass shooting in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of South 56th Street and Chester Avenue, police said. Police followed the suspect as he continued to fire shots, and about 10 minutes later, police were able to corner the suspect several blocks away in an alleyway on the 1600 block of South Frazier Street, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference at the scene.

Police officers issued verbal commands, and then took him into custody without further incident, she said.

The suspect was armed with an “AR-style” rifle and a handgun, Outlaw said. He also was wearing a ballistic vest, and was carrying additional magazines of ammunition and a police scanner.

The shooting scene encompassed an area of several blocks, and there were approximately 50 spent shell casings found across the scene, Outlaw said. Several cars were hit by bullets.

A second person who police believe returned gunfire at the primary shooter also was taken into custody, and a gun from that individual was taken into evidence, Outlaw said.

Who was the shooter?

The man accused of the shooting is Kimbrady Carriker, 40, of Philadelphia, sources said. It was unclear what connection Carriker had, if any, to any of the victims.

What was the motive for the shooting?

Police did not immediately release a motive for the shooting or if there was any connection between the shooter and any of the seven victims.

Who were the victims?

The victims killed in the mass shooting are:

Daujan Brown, 15, whose residence was unknown, was shot in the shoulder, chest, and back. He was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m. Lashyd Merritt, 20, of the 5500 block of Greenway Avenue, was shot multiple times in the chest and arm and was pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m. Ralph Moralis, 59, of the 1700 block of South 56th Street, was shot in the head, side, and buttocks and was pronounced dead at 8:47 p.m. Dymir Stanton, 29, of the 1700 block of South Frazier Street, was shot in the chest and back, and pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m. Joseph Wamah Jr., 31, of the 1600 block of South 56th Street, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday by Philadelphia Fire Department medics.

A 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy, both of whom were not identified, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the legs and were listed in stable condition, police said. Two other people were injured from glass during the shooting, an unidentified 33-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy.

They were also in stable condition, police said.

What did city officials say about the shooting?

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney posted a statement on Twitter Monday night about the shooting.

“Horrified by the reports of a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. My heart is with the loved ones and families of everyone involved, and I send my prayers to the victims,” he said.

“My sincere thanks to @PhillyPolice for their brave response and successful apprehension of a suspect. This devasting [sic] violence must stop. If you have any information about this crime or any other, please report it to PPD by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS,” Kenney said.

On Tuesday morning, as he walked the scene of the shooting alongside other elected officials, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called the mass shooting “absolutely heartbreaking” and pointed out a bike lying on the sidewalk on the corner of South 56th Street and Chester Avenue, a makeshift memorial for the victims.

“No one is willing, including kids, to come by and pick it up and do anything with it,” he said. “That I think gives you a hint of how the doors here are locked. They’re double locked, curtains are closed, kids are being told not to go outside because of the horror that went down here yesterday. It’s absolutely heartbreaking.”

At the scene of the shooting Monday night, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw briefed reporters on the shooting and commended responding officers for their bravery in apprehending the suspect. On Tuesday, Outlaw posted on Twitter mourning the deaths of the five victims and once again praising officers.

“We mourn the loss of 5 innocent lives and stand w/ those impacted during this tragic time. Our deepest condolences go out to them. I want to commend our brave @PPD12Dist officers who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting. Their courage, dedication, & restraint saved lives.”