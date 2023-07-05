Charges filed against Kingsessing shooting suspect Kimbrady Carriker

The shooter accused of killing five people during a harrowing rampage in Southwest Philadelphia Monday night was arraigned Wednesday morning on a host of charges, including five counts of first-degree murder.

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, was held without bail, court records show. Carriker was being represented by the Defender Association of Philadelphia, which did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Additional charges include attempted murder, aggravated assault, and illegal gun possession, the records show.

Carriker is accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding four other people — two of whom were shot, two of whom were injured by broken glass — during a shooting spree that spanned several blocks. Carriker was armed with an AR-style rifle and a handgun, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said, and also was wearing a ballistic vest, ski mask, and was carrying additional magazines of ammunition and a police scanner.

Officials said Tuesday that the gunfire appeared to be disturbingly random. The incident began shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, when police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of South 56th Street and Chester Avenue. Officers followed the shooter as gunshots rang out, and about 10 minutes later were able to corner Carriker several blocks away in an alleyway on the 1600 block of South Frazier Street, Outlaw said.

Carriker was taken into custody without further incident, she said.The people who were killed were identified by police as Da’Juan Brown, 15, whose residence was unknown; Lashyd Merritt, 20, of the 5500 block of Greenway Avenue; Ralph Moralis, 59, of the 1700 block of South 56th Street; Dymir Stanton, 29, of the 1700 block of South Frazier Street; and Joseph Wamah Jr., 31, of the 1600 block of South 56th Street.

