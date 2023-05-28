Police pulled over a car to find a shooting victim inside - as its drivers fled the scene

Philadelphia police are searching for more information in a case involving an unidentified homicide victim found in the backseat of a car.

At 6:18 p.m. Sunday, officers in Kingsessing stopped a blue Nissan for speeding at 57th Street and Springfield Avenue, police said in a statement.

The driver and passenger got out of the car, but in the backseat, officers found an unresponsive man who had been shot in the right shoulder, police said. As officers pulled the man into a police car to take him to the hospital, the driver and passenger jumped back in the Nissan and sped off, police said.

The man was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Police said they do not know where he had been shot. They had found no weapons and made no arrests by Sunday night.

The incident was the second homicide to take place in an unknown location on Sunday. At around 12:30 a.m., two men, aged 18 and 21, were dropped off at St. Christopher’s Children’s Hospital, both suffering from gunshot wounds. The 18-year-old, who had been shot once in the neck, was pronounced dead an hour later. The 21-year-old was shot once in the left arm and three times in the right arm; medics took him to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed critical condition.

Police said they did not know where the victims were shot, and also had not made any arrests or found any weapons.