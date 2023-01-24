M. Night Shyamalan taps Doc Rivers, James Harden for ‘Knock at the Cabin’ trailer

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Knock at the Cabin, is set for release next week, and judging by a new promo, Doc Rivers is doing the knocking.

Shyamalan posted a short clip for the movie to Twitter on Tuesday that features the Sixers coach as well as guard James Harden. A noted Sixers fan, Shyamalan said that he and Harden had become friends and recently “tried to get away from all the hustle and bustle of life,” result in the short promo for Knock at the Cabin.

In the clip, Shyamalan and Harden can be seen hanging out in a rustic cabin setting. Their lounging is interrupted by — what else? — a knock at the cabin’s door. It turns out to be Rivers.

“James, wanna see a horror movie?” Rivers says. “I’ll show you one at practice.”

The clip is the latest promo for Shyamalan’s upcoming film, which he began filming in the Philadelphia area back in April. It features Lancaster native Jonathan Groff (Mindhunters), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth), former WWE wrestler Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), and Nikki Amuka-Bird (Avenue 5), but what it’s about has been kept tightly under wraps for the most part.

According to the synopsis, the film follows a young girl and her parents as they are taken hostage by a group of four strangers while vacationing at a remote cabin. The strangers “demand the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse,” and the family “must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

Shyamalan directed, produced, and wrote the screenplay for the film, but it’s based on the 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G. Tremblay. Don’t expect the movie to follow the book too closely, though — Tremblay had “no contractual say over the screenplay or filming,” as he told CNBC last summer.

Knock at the Cabin hits theaters February 3.