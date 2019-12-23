Two months later, Roberts and his brother, Maurice, then 20, confronted Grandzol, 38, a well-known community activist in Spring Garden, as he got out of his SUV on the 1500 block of Melon Street. He had willingly handed over his wallet and was about to hand over his car keys when he asked to get his daughter Violet out of her rear car seat. Marvin Roberts didn’t wait, shooting Grandzol twice in the face in front of his daughter. The brothers then fled.