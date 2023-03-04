Man shot at N.J. turnpike service area, later dies, is ID’d; possible suspect in a killing

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office on Friday identified a 29-year-old Cherry Hill man as the individual who was shot “in the presence of law enforcement” at a turnpike service area in Salem County on Tuesday, and the office said the man died that night from the gunshot wound.

Also on Friday, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced that a 29-year-old Cherry Hill man with the same name — Kyle Foggy — had been charged in the fatal shooting of a woman in Lawnside on Saturday.

The prosecutor’s office said the defendent was now deceased.

Neither office could be reached Friday night to confirm that Kyle Foggy was the same man in both cases.

Releasing few other details, the Attorney General’s Office said Foggy “suffered a gunshot wound” around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Clara Barton Service Area along the New Jersey Turnpike in Oldmans Township in Salem County.

Foggy was transported to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., where he was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m.

The Attorney General’s Office on Friday, without further elaboration, repeated what it said that night: “The incident involved members of the New Jersey State Police and the United States Marshals Service.”

The Attorney General’s Office said it is investigating the incident.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, without making any direct mention of the incident in Salem County, announced on Friday that it had charged a man named Kyle Foggy, 28, of Cherry Hill, with murder and related offenses for the shooting death of 28-year-old Michelle Cruz.

Last Saturday, shortly after 4:05 a.m., police and paramedics responded to the 100 block of Mouldy Road in Lawnside and found the mortally wounded Cruz, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The prosecutor’s office said Kyle Foggy was not a threat to the public because “the defendant is deceased.”