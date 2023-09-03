Plane crash has ignited a wildfire in Ocean County, officials said

A small passenger plane crashed into a wooded area in Lacey Township, N.J., early Sunday morning, sparking a wildfire that has closed several roadways in the region, officials said.

The blaze, which was started near Miller Air Park, next to the Ocean County Airport, was first reported about 5 a.m., according to the Lacey Township Police Department.

The size of the fire remained unclear Sunday morning, but emergency responders had closed portions of several major regional roads, including Dover Road and Mule Road. Officials from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said that residents nearby do not need to evacuate their homes, but urged everyone to avoid the area of the fire.

A spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection declined to comment on the crash, nor say if any injuries had been reported from the scene.

Lacey Township, a Jersey Shore municipality of about 29,000 located 60 miles east of Philadelphia, was the site of a fatal house fire last month that killed four people.

Two weeks ago, fire crews batted a massive, 1,500-acre wildfire in Wharton State Forest near the former Atco Dragway, about 40 miles southwest of Ocean County Airport. Its cause remains under investigation.

And last summer, a wildfire in Wharton State Forest was the largest in New Jersey in 15 years. The blaze ignited in the forest burned about 15,000 acres before it was fully contained.