South Jersey wildfire triples in size, swells to 600 acres in Camden and Burlington counties

Firefighters are working to contain a growing wildfire in Wharton State Forrest that has swelled in size on the border of Camden and Burlington Counties.

The blaze, dubbed the Dragway Wildfire by the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, has grown to encompass 600 acres of woodland near the shuttered Atco Dragway in Waterford Township. It was first spotted near Jackson Road on Sunday, and as of Monday morning, just 10% of the fire was contained.

Crews were building containment lines Monday to keep the fire from spreading further, officials said. Jackson Road in Waterford will close from Atsion Road to Tremont Avenue at 11:30 a.m.

Officials have stressed the fire currently poses no threat to nearby structures. No injures have been reported, and there have been no evacuations.

“I think right now we’re far enough away from anybody, we’re not anticipating having any impact on anyone,” Assistant State Fire Warden Bill Donnelly told reporters Sunday night.

Wharton State Forrest spans more than 110,000 acres across Atlantic, Burlington, and Camden counties. It’s the largest single tract of land within New Jersey’s state park system.

This is the thirteenth wildfire New Jersey has experienced this season, and the fire service says blazes that exceed 100 acres are considered “major wildfires.” Last year, a wildfire in Wharton State Forest swelled into New Jersey’s largest blaze in 15 years, burning about 15,000 acres before it was fully contained.

The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.

Here are more photos of the fire:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.