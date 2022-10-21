Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner expects to face an impeachment vote in the Pennsylvania House as early as next week, a move he has repeatedly decried as a political stunt that could come just weeks before the midterm election.

Standing on the steps of the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Krasner on Friday hosted a spirited news conference at 9 a.m. — the time he had been asked to testify behind closed doors before the Republican-led committee searching for grounds to impeach him.

Krasner, a reform-oriented Democrat, said he offered to testify privately if he could be given a recording. He said the committee declined.

“This is an effort to impeach someone for political purposes who has done nothing corrupt and nothing illegal because they want to erase Philadelphia’s votes,” he said. “They want to impeach our ideas.”

Jason Gottesman, a spokesperson for House Republicans, said Krasner refused a “good-will invitation” from the committee investigating his office, a move he described as “desperate tactics by a failed politician.”

“It’s a slap in the face to the people that Larry Krasner’s office should be protecting that he used time and resources from his office to come here today for a media stunt,” Gottesman said.

The clashing foreshadows the high stakes of the looming impeachment vote. Such a move would likely draw attention to Krasner and his office’s handling of violent crime just as the nation prepares for a midterm election that Republicans have increasingly tried to make about rising rates of gun violence in cities.

The Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, which was formed in July and is led by Republicans, has not said when it intends to vote or what it intends to vote on. Impeaching Krasner would require a simple majority in the House, which is controlled by the GOP. The state Senate would hold a trial, and a conviction would require a two-thirds vote.

Last month, the Select Committee hosted two days of hearings in Philadelphia, which included testimony from mothers of homicide victims. The hearing also featured an analyst who studied gun-possession cases, which have increasingly failed to reach convictions in Philadelphia during Krasner’s tenure.

Illegal gun cases have been a frequent topic of disagreement between some officials in Philadelphia as shootings have spiked in the city over the past two years. The DA has defended his office’s record, saying convictions on those cases have declined for reasons largely out of his control, including no-show witnesses, backlogged courts, and changing case law on vehicle searches.

Since the hearing, Krasner has been wrangling with the committee over providing testimony. He first asked to address the committee in public. The panel said no without explanation.

Then, Krasner said, he agreed to testify in private, as long as the meeting would be recorded and he would be given a copy. He said the panel again declined.

The Select Committee has largely balked at Krasner’s attempts to testify and has characterized his efforts as trying to dictate the process of a committee investigating him.

Krasner has decried the entire process as politically motivated and illegal. He filed a petition last month in Commonwealth Court challenging the committee’s validity. That remains pending.

“I expect that they’ll try to exclude me at every turn,” he said of the continued proceedings. “We’re gonna fight vigorously, as we have previously, and we’re gonna keep fighting.”