Philadelphians who were recently victims of, or lost loved ones to, violent crime in the city offered emotional testimony Thursday at a hearing called by a Pennsylvania House committee seeking evidence to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner.

In person and through pre-recorded video, mothers shared the grief of losing a child to homicide, and expressed frustration with how law enforcement responded in the aftermath, from how the investigations were handled by the Police Department to how the cases were prosecuted by the DA’s office.

“I am here because of the lawlessness that continues to plague the city. This is not a political stance. This is a stance from a mother whose whole world has been turned upside down since the death of my son,” said Nakisha Billa, whose 21-year-old son Domonic was fatally shot last year.

Thursday was the first of two days of hearings in Philadelphia’s Navy Yard, and the result of an ongoing impeachment effort being led by Republican legislators in Harrisburg who have criticized Krasner, a Democrat, for his reform-oriented policies. They’ve said the DA’s policies have contributed to the city’s gun violence crisis.

Krasner has denied that and defended his office.

In the courtyard outside the hearing Thursday, about 50 people gathered in support of Krasner and to protest the committee’s efforts. Touting signs that read “You Can’t Impeach Us,” and wearing shirts that said “count every vote”, the group said the efforts to impeach Krasner were undemocratic and an attempt to erase the voice of Philadelphians who voted overwhelming to re-elect Krasner to a second term last year.

“Impeachment cannot be a political weapon just because it’s the people you don’t like,” said Chris Kimmenez, executive director of Healing Communities PA, a ministry organization that supports people returning from or at risk of incarceration.

After several speakers, including State Rep. Chris Rabb and State Senator Nikki Saval, both Democrats, the group brought out a full circus to further emphasize how they felt about the attempt to impeach Krasner. A juggler on stilts, two acrobats and a three-piece band performed on the lawn under the banner “Disenfranchisement Circus.”

The GOP-controlled House moved largely along party lines in June to investigate the possibility of impeaching Krasner. The next month, the Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order was formed. And in August, it issued a subpoena seeking documents as part of its bid to investigate Krasner’s office.

Krasner responded by calling the committee illegal, politically motivated, and an anti-democratic effort to oust a locally elected official. He initially said he would not produce documents in response to its request, and said some of what the committee sought — including the disclosure of grand jury materials — would require his office to break the law in order to comply.

His office then filed a petition in Commonwealth Court seeking to block the subpoena, again calling it improper. Weeks later, the House voted 162 to 38 to hold Krasner in contempt — with 10 Philadelphia Democrats voting in support of the measure.

Krasner has responded by continuing to speak out against the probe, holding rallies with legislators and supporters and defending his office during interviews in the press.

Krasner was not invited to speak at Thursday’s hearing.

“Today, it wasn’t about him,” said State Rep. Amen Brown of Philadelphia, a member of the committee. “It was about the victims letting their voices be heard.”

Billa, the only mother to testify in person, said the city’s ongoing gun violence crisis has compounded the trauma of losing her son and has made her want to leave Philadelphia, where she’s lived all her life.

Jennifer Meleski, whose 24-year-old son Charles Maude, was killed in Port Richmond last year, spoke of her frustrations with the detectives on his case and what she described as little-to-no communication throughout the investigation — a criticism shared by other mothers who testified.

She personally gathered video footage from residents and businesses near the scene of where Maude was shot, she said, after detectives did not.

“I feel like nobody really cared about him,” Meleski said in a pre-recorded interview.

State Rep. Martina White, a Northeast Philadelphia Republican, observed the testimony and said Krasner should be impeached.

“It is time for that [Krasner] really pays attention to what the people of Philadelphia want. They want criminals held accountable, and they want it to start now,” White said.

On Friday, testimony is expected from two people: the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing, and the head of the Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Association.

This is a developing story and will be updated.