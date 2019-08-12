A Kensington man has been found guilty of assaulting women and forcing them to commit sex acts in the neighborhood, the epicenter of the city’s opioid crisis, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.
Richard Collins, 50, was convicted by a jury on Friday of aggravated assault, human trafficking, and involuntary servitude, according to court records.
Speaking at a news conference Monday morning, top prosecutor Larry Krasner and other officials from his office and the Police Department said that victims of human trafficking have often been afraid to come forward and speak about their experiences for fear of worsening their situation, or being ignored or not believed.
In this case, officials commended the victims, three of whom took the stand during Collins’ trial last week. Krasner said: “For far too long it’s been the situation that people who are victimized, or are having to survive this type of abuse, believe that they are not going to be believed. Well, yes they are.”
Investigators began probing the case last June, after Collins allegedly assaulted a woman who had visited his house in the 800 block of Hilton Street looking for friends who lived there.
The woman managed to break out the back door of Collins’ home, then climb over a barbed wire fence to escape, officials said. She went to police and told them that Collins was holding women in the house; police responded with a warrant and found three women inside. A fourth victim was discovered later, officials said.
Detective Kathryn Gordon said that Collins enticed the women into his home with drugs and the promise of a safe place to live. He then forced the women — who ranged in age from 20 to 28 and were struggling with addiction — into sex work around Kensington. Officials said Collins also physically and sexually assaulted the women, and sometimes withheld drugs from them as punishment.
Gordon said that the surviving victims are in various stages of recovery. The woman who initiated the investigation into Collins was killed in an act of domestic violence that officials said was unrelated to this case, officials said.
Collins is scheduled to be sentenced in October, according to court records. Krasner declined to say what sentence prosecutors might seek.
This is a developing story that will be updated.