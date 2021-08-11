The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday filed motions to have the Police Department held in contempt for failing to turn over information pertaining to alleged police misconduct.

The motions, another sign of the growing rift between Philadelphia’s prosecutors and its police officers, were filed as part of six ongoing criminal cases.

District Attorney Larry Krasner and Patricia Cummings, supervisor of his office’s Conviction Integrity Unit, are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon on the filings.

For years the DA’s office and police have been clashing over the collection of the information stored in the Conviction Integrity Unit’s Police Misconduct Database.

Under Krasner’s predecessor, Seth Williams, the database contained dozens of current and former police officers that prosecutors had sought to keep off the witness stand due to an alleged history of lying, racial bias, brutality, or other misconduct.

Since Krasner took office in 2018, the database has expanded to include more than 750 officers. Some are prohibited from testifying, while others have problematic histories that must be turned over to defense attorneys. Krasner says the information is needed to prevent wrongful convictions and to ensure that solid cases don’t fall apart.

The Fraternal Order of Police union had unsuccessfully sued Krasner, Mayor Jim Kenney, and then Police Commissioner Richard Ross in 2018, claiming that the allegedly tainted officers had been placed on the list without due process and that it had harmed their reputations.

Krasner has previously said that the database includes officers with “histories of arrests, convictions, disciplinary violations or documented behaviors that warrant disclosure to defendants.”

Under the 1963 U.S. Supreme Court decision Brady v. Maryland, prosecutors must turn over to the defense any evidence that might exonerate a defendant. Cases can be dismissed by judges if evidence raising doubts about the integrity of an officer is revealed after the officer has testified in court.

In June, Krasner’s office released a report that criticized prior district attorneys and police for “horrendous abuses of power.”

“We anticipated that we would uncover many cases where misconduct caused innocent people to go to prison. What we saw, however, has taken our breath away,” Krasner wrote in the report’s introduction.

The Police Department and FOP did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the contempt motions filed Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.