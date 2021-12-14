Is holiday shopping stressing you out? Between hitting end of year deadlines and attending seasonal celebrations, this time of year can feel frenzied enough without the Ghost of Christmas Presents haunting you.

So rather than Scrooge your way through the stores, suppressing the urge to shout “Bah Humbug!” at sales associates in Santa hats, let me play the role of exercise elf to unburden you from the anxiety of picking out the perfect present.

The gift of good health is always in style and on many a wish list. Whether you’re shopping for a fitness fanatic interested in toning toys, or a fashion-forward family member who loves the latest athleisure looks, stay merry and bright this holiday season with the following fit-gifts:

Hyperice Vyper 2.0 Vibrating Fitness Roller $119

Who doesn’t love a good massage? But rather than splurge on a spa day gift card, consider investing in a premium foam roller. A standard foam roller works by applying pressure to tired, taut, overworked muscles. It helps improve flexibility and circulation. What makes the Hyperice Vyper unique is its ability to combine the benefits of foam rolling with the hot new trend of massage guns, which release vibrations to relieve soreness and aid in recovery post-workout or workday.

Bombas athletic socks Prices start at $16.50

Before you cringe at the thought of gifting socks, consider just how valuable a good pair is when it comes to protecting your feet. Your feet are the foundation of a healthy body and they bear the brunt of all your daily activities. They are more susceptible to muscle strains and fungal infections when socks don’t properly support or wick away moisture. By wearing a well-cushioned, properly cut, purposefully designed sock, your feet can withstand the workload better.

Bombas are my favorite athletic socks because they are created with all the above-mentioned goals in mind. And since it’s the season for being charitable, your soles and soul can feel good knowing that with each purchase of Bombas, the company donates a pair of socks to someone in need.

Fitness Dice $19

We can all use a little workout motivation from time to time. One creative way to get moving is by playing with a pair of fitness dice. With each roll, you’ll fire up your workout with challenging exercises that are body-weight based, which means you won’t need any equipment to achieve a successful sweat. And this set of seven dice promises an impressive 45,000 possible routines, making it the ultimate stocker stuffer for someone looking for ways to spice up their sweat session.

Goodr OG Sunglasses $39.95

If your gift-receiver loves being outdoors, comfortable eyewear is essential. And yet, this aerobic accessory is often overlooked as a workout gear staple. When you’re bouncing around, or dripping with sweat, you’ll want eyewear that stays in place and is slip-resistant. If your glasses slide with each step or downward glance, it’s enough to ruin your exercise experience.

Goodr OG Sunglasses were designed to stay in place, are incredibly lightweight, come in a variety of fun sizes and colors, and won’t break the bank. They are also polarized, so you can focus on working the muscles that matter most, not those around your eyes while squinting at the sun’s glare.

Tuff Mutt Hands-Free Dog Leash $24.97

If you’re shopping for someone who loves getting fit with Fido, then they’ll love a hands-free dog leash system like the one made by Tuff Mutt. Whether you’re walking or jogging with your furry friend, it’s frustrating to fumble with a leash, or trip over each other. You simply secure the bungee leash around your waist, and as you work out, you and your dog will have up to four feet apart. This gift is particularly helpful for parents who want to take their pup for a walk, but often don’t because they need their hands free to push a stroller.

By making shopping simple, you can get back to enjoying what makes this time of the year so wonderful.

Ashley Blake Greenblatt is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach in South Jersey. Learn more about her virtual training program at ashleyblakefitness.com.