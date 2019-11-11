The Dashti business group has spent money freely and amassed an extraordinary collection of lobbyists in attempts to free Lazareva and her former boss, Saeed Dashti. Cherie Blair, barrister and wife of the former U.K. prime minister, and former FBI Director Louis Freeh are among U.S. and British lobbyists paid by her employer to advocate for her release. Former President George W. Bush’s brother Neil is a paid adviser who has penned articles in Lazareva’s defense and written to Kuwaiti officials on her behalf. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign ministry have questioned her prosecution and called on Kuwait’s ruling emir to order Lazareva’s release.