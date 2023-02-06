New Jersey makes $38 million available to address lead paint in homes

Three nonprofits in the South Jersey area received more than $11 million in state money to help residents manage potentially hazardous lead paint in their homes, New Jersey’s governor reported.

The local organizations are among 20 nonprofits and local governments that received grants totaling more than $38 million this month to identify and remediate lead paint in homes.

“This funding will allow nonprofits and local governments here in New Jersey to assist residents in their lead remediation and abatement efforts, including thousands of Black and brown families and children who disproportionately suffer from lead poisoning,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Lead exposure, even at low levels, can stunt children’s growth and contribute to other behavior, vision, and speech problems. About 2% of New Jersey children have elevated lead levels in their blood, according to a 2020 report from the state.

Advertisement

The groups will focus on addressing lead issues among families with low to moderate income, who live in homes built before 1978, when the federal government banned lead house paints.

People interested in receiving assistance should contact the grant recipients that serve their county:

Light Up Your World serves Burlington and Camden Counties, and received $4 million. St. Joseph’s Carpenter’s Society also serves Burlington and Camden Counties, and received $1.5 million. Gateway Community Action Partnership’s service area includes Gloucester County, and received $6 million.

The three organizations serve an area with close to 250,000 homes built before 1978.

Organizations in Atlantic and Cape May Counties also received funds. Another round of funding will be announced in June. A full list of the grant recipients is available on the governor’s website.