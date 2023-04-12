Lin-Manuel Miranda’s fund makes ‘major gift’ to preserve Oscar Hammerstein’s former Doylestown home

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the playwright, actor, and composer behind In the Heights and Hamilton, is throwing his support behind a nonprofit group seeking to purchase, restore, and preserve Highland Farm, Oscar Hammerstein II’s former Doylestown home.

The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center (OHMTEC), announced a “major gift” Wednesday from the Miranda Family Fund, but did not disclose the amount of that gift.

Highland Farm, on East Road in the Bucks County township, was where Hammerstein spent the last 20 years of his life and worked with his creative partner, Richard Rodgers, to create works like The Sound of Music, The King and I, and South Pacific.

As Miranda might say, it is the place where it happened.

A news release from OHMTEC did not detail why the Miranda Family Fund — spearheaded by Miranda’s parents, Luis A. Miranda Jr. and Luz Towns-Miranda — was moved to donate to OHMTEC, but said Lin-Manuel Miranda counts Stephen Sondheim, who was mentored by Hammerstein at Highland Farm, among his greatest musical influences.

Hammerstein purchased Highland Farm in 1941 for $23,000 and lived there with his wife, Dorothy until he died from cancer in 1960 at age 65. The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Since at least 2017, efforts have been underway to purchase the 1840 house, barn, and surrounding 4.9 acres and turn it into a museum and theater education center. It’s currently a working bed and breakfast.

The nonprofit’s mission is to honor Hammerstein’s work as a “lyricist, librettist, mentor, and humanitarian” and to “educate and inspire the next generation of theatre aficionados, particularly in diverse and underserved communities.”

OHMTEC’s website says that the nonprofit has conducted a feasibility study, obtained design plans, and secured final approval from the township. It hopes to purchase the property for $2 million by July. They will require an extra $3 million for land development and restoration of the buildings, which they aim to raise by June 2025. It is unclear how much the organization has raised so far.

“We are heartened and honored to have the support and strong endorsement from the Miranda family for the Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center,” Greg Roth, OHMTEC board president, said in the news release. “Their desire to provide exceptional educational opportunities, especially for historically underserved people, is completely synchronistic to our board’s mission and aspiration.”

Notable honorary board members of OHMTEC include Sam von Trapp, the grandson of Baroness Maria von Trapp; actor Jonathan Groff, who played King George III in Hamilton’s first Broadway run; actor Mariel Hemingway, granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway; singer, actor, and American Idol contestant Justin Guarini; and actor Shirley Jones of The Partridge Family, who credits Hammerstein with giving her the role of Laurie in the Oklahoma! movie.