Chester County police have arrested a Philadelphia woman and charged her with stabbing three Lincoln University students ― one fatally ― during a dorm room brawl last week.

Nydira Smith, 39, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with first and third degree murder, homicide, possession of an instrument of crime, four counts of aggravated assault and three counts each of reckless endangerment and simple assault, according to online court records.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan and Lincoln University police are scheduled to discuss the arrest at at a Thursday 10 a.m. news conference on campus.

The deadly violence erupted inside the Thurgood Marshall Living Learning Center at around 9:30 p.m. During the fight, one person wielding a knife attacked three students, resulting in the death Jawine Evans, 21, of Philadelphia, who was stabbed in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The two injured students were treated at Christiana Hospital in Delaware and released the following day.

In the days after the attack law enforcement and university officials released no details about the investigation, including whether the identity of the suspect was known, which troubled some.

But Alice H. Hammond, president of the West Chester NAACP branch, said she was hopeful the lack of information was due to authorities taking their time to do a thorough investigation.

“I want them to do their due process, and sometimes that takes longer than we would like. We want answers right now, at this minute. But if they were to give us answers right now and they were wrong, we’d be the first to jump all over them,” she said.

“So I want them to take their time and do the right type of investigation that they need to do.”

Housed on a 422-acre campus in rural Oxford, Lincoln is a historically Black university founded in 1854. Among its prominent graduates were Thurgood Marshall, the first Black person to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court; Langston Hughes, the celebrated poet who rose to fame during the Harlem Renaissance; and Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of Ghana. In 1946, Albert Einstein accepted an invitation to visit Lincoln to underscore his support for civil rights.

Despite that history, some parents complained about campus safety and faulted university officials for a lack of discipline. Carmina Taylor, a former president of the university’s parents’ association whose son graduated from Lincoln in 2016, recalled that gunfire broke out on campus that year, but no one was hurt. And in 2018, more than a dozen students ended up in the hospital after a fight broke out that security quelled with the use of pepper spray.

“What has happened over time is they have allowed kids to party, drink, and drug,” she said. “It’s a free-for-all.”

Another parent, James Thomas, whose son is a 2016 Lincoln graduate, said he and other parents had complained about student behavior on campus but found administrators unresponsive.

“We alerted the university about potential violence on campus years ago, but they did not listen to us,” said Thomas, a professor of Pan-African studies at California State University, Los Angeles. “Instead, they shut down the parents’ association.”

Meanwhile, Evans’ family and friends are preparing to bury him Friday. They spoke fondly of how he lived, while mourning his death.

Sometimes affectionately called “Winey,” family members said Evans grew up in Kensington and recalled that he was a funny, charming and intelligent youth who seemed destined for big things

“He was just a sweetheart. I remember his sense of humor. He always dressed nice, he liked nice clothes and he liked nice things,” said sister Ruth Anne Evans. “And he was a hard worker.”

Evans played basketball throughout middle and high school, and for a time had ambitions of taking his interest in the game even further, said Felix Agosto, who coached Evans in a league based out of a North Philadelphia gym known as “Elite 360 Basketball.”

“He was very quiet and very good basketball player, with a good head on his shoulders,” Agosto recalled. Agosto’s league was an affiliate of USA Basketball, which represents the nation in the Olympics.

During Evans’ second year on the team it won a local tourney and the players got a chance go visit and compete in the nationals at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, CO, Agosto said.

Ultimately, Evans academic prowess would take him in another direction, said his sister, who recalled her family’s excitement when he was admitted to Lincoln, where she said he was seeking a degree in Human Services and a potential career in social work.

Evans was due to graduate in May, the same month he would celebrate his 22nd birthday. Ruth Anne Evans said her brother loved to travel and planned to take a trip overseas after finishing graduating.

“He went on lots of trips with his friends,” she said, “but he was always dedicated to his schoolwork, and to making his family proud.”

Evans’ funeral is scheduled for Friday at the Met Philadelphia venue at 858 North Broad Street. A public viewing will begin at 8 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. service. Internment will be at West Laurel Hill Cemetery.