Buoyed by three years at Two Fish BYOB in downtown Haddonfield, chef Mike Stollenwerk and his fiancee, Felice Leibowitz, are headed down the street for a French BYOB, The Little Hen, which opens June 19 in a former candy store on the corner of Haddon Avenue and Kings Highway.
Where they’re offering a mostly seafood menu at Two Fish, The Little Hen is the opposite, doing French classics. The only fish offering will be sole meuniere. Expect cheese plates, brick-pressed, spatchcocked chicken, steak au poivre, beef tartare, escargot, duck frites, and cassoulet. Entrees will be in the mid-$20s.
Simple, spare decor. Eighteen seats. Windows face both streets.
Brandon Pavlovich from Two Fish will slide over as chef de cuisine. Stollenwerk’s mother will do the desserts, including a lemon tart with berries, mille crepe cake, and chocolate pot de creme.
Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 856-528-2282. Reservations are through OpenTable.
Stollenwerk burst onto the Philadelphia scene a dozen years ago when he bought into Little Fish, the Bella Vista BYOB was named Bon Appétit magazine’s third best place to eat seafood in the USA.
From there, Stollenwerk added Fish, which had two incarnations in Center City over its wild three-year run, and very briefly Fathom, on Girard Avenue in Fishtown. He also had a role at Head House Crab & Oyster Co. on South Street for a hot minute. He later sold Little Fish, which is still open under chef Alex Yoon.