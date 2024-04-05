What you need to know during and after an earthquake in Philadelphia

A 4.8 magnitude earth quake rumbled through New Jersey on Friday morning, sending seismic waves that were felt 100 miles away in Philadelphia.

At the time of publication, no casualties or severe injuries have been reported, although widespread accounts indicate that people in the region experienced the tremors for less than a minute.

Here are answers to your most urgent questions about the New Jersey earthquake.

What causes earthquakes?

The first layer beneath the Earth’s surface is called the “crust,” which is made up of seven major tectonic plates along with smaller ones. These plates are constantly shifting and readjusting, moving on average a half-inch every year, according to David R. Wunsch, a state geologist for the Delaware Geological Survey.

“The crust is under a lot of stress because tectonic plates are constantly moving, partly due to the weight of glacial ice that presses down on Earth, especially in the Northeast U.S.,” Wunsch said. “That ice has melted and retreated thousands of years ago, but it takes a long time for the Earth to respond to the release of stress during adjustment.”

What is the epicenter of an earthquake?

The epicenter is directly above the point in the Earth’s crust where energy is released from the shifting tectonic plates, Wunsch noted. The epicenter of this earthquake was in Tewksbury, New Jersey, nearly 100 miles from Philadelphia.

Where are earthquakes common?

In the U.S., earthquakes are more common on the West Coast, particularly in California, which lies between two major tectonic plates that shifts and releases pressure much more frequently, according to the California Department of Conservation. On the flip side, the East Coast sits more centrally on a tectonic plate, offering more stability.

Across the world, earthquakes commonly happen around the edges of the Pacific Ocean, according to the British Geological Survey.

What’s interesting about East Coast earthquakes is that the crust tends to be older and colder, which means seismic energy can travel farther, allowing earthquakes to be felt hundreds of miles away, Wunsch added.

How common are earthquakes in the northeastern US?

Earthquakes can happen in any location at any time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, but they’rerarer in the Northeast U.S., said Wunsch. The most recent event similar to Friday’s was a 4.1 magnitude earthquake in Delaware in 2017. Before that, Virginia experienced a 5.8 magnitude quake in 2011.

For context,California records up to 20 earthquakes per year with a magnitude greater than 4.0, per the USGS.

How intense is the New Jersey earthquake?

With a magnitude of 4.8, Friday’s earthquake is considered small to moderate in intensity, Wunsch said. This means that near the epicenter, residents might notice picture frames falling and feel their houses rumble, but severe damage to infrastructure or people is unlikely.

“In California, they tell you to hide under something sturdy and things of that nature, but that’s generally not gonna happen around here,” he said.

What to do when there is an earthquake? What to do after an earthquake?

On the East Coast, the approach is to “experience” an earthquake, Wunsch said, as they are not as intense as those in other parts of the U.S. Generally, it’s best to stay calm and wait out the tremors, as significant damage to property or people is not expected.

Were there any casualties or injuries?

No casualties or severe injuries have been reported as of yet.