6 presumed dead in East Lansdowne fire and shooting; 3 bodies recovered, but identifying remains will take time
Six members of the Le family were unaccounted for and presumed dead after Wednesday's shooting and house fire in the Delaware County borough.
Six family members — three adults and three children — remain unaccounted for and are presumed dead after a massive fire broke out at an East Lansdowne home where two officers were shot responding to a call on Wednesday afternoon.
Recovery efforts are underway as police continue to process the scene and investigate what happened. Investigators had retrieved three sets of human remains and a rifle by Thursday evening, after sifting through the charred site for hours.
Two veteran police officers were wounded by gunfire while responding to a report that a girl had been shot at the home. One officer was released from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on Thursday; the other remains there in stable condition.
Here is what we know about the East Lansdowne fire, shooting of police officers, and unaccounted-for family members.
Identifying remains will be a 'time-consuming task,' DA says
The home on Lewis Avenue was occupied by three generations of the Le family, law enforcement sources said. One resident Canh Le, was identified by family members as the person who opened fire at police officers who went there to investigate a report that he had shot his niece, the sources said.
Officials don't believe he or five other relatives made it out of the home.
Who were the officers who were shot in East Lansdowne?
The first officer on the scene, East Lansdowne Officer John Meehan, 54 was shot in his left arm, officials said. The 22-year veteran was awaiting surgery at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for a gunshot wound to his left arm.
The second officer, Lansdowne Officer David Schiazza, 44, was shot in his leg moments later. Schiazza, also a 22-year veteran of his department, was released Thursday afternoon.
After hours of sifting through the charred remains of an East Lansdowne home on Thursday, investigators retrieved three sets of human remains and a rifle — the beginnings of their painstaking search for evidence as they worked to piece together what led a resident of the home to shoot two police officers before setting the house ablaze the day before.
It was difficult, “gruesome” work, according to Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer. And frustratingly, he said, the full scope of what happened inside the ruined home on Wednesday afternoon may never be fully understood.