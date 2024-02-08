Sources: 911 caller at East Lansdowne home was likely the same person who shot at police officers, set fire

The man who called police to report a shooting at a home in East Lansdowne on Wednesday was likely the same person who shot and wounded two officers who came to investigate his report that a child had been shot inside, law enforcement sources said Thursday.

That gunman, whose identity is still unknown, is also believed to have started a fire in the third-floor attic that later destroyed the home, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

Police were working Thursday morning to sift through evidence at the burned-out hollow of the home, where, sources said, two different families — adults and their children — lived. The families were related to each other, the sources said. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said late Wednesday that as many as eight members of the family were still unaccounted for.

The home’s occupants had no previous contact with police, the sources said.

On Thursday morning, two relatives of the family that lived in the house on Lewis Avenue waited behind yellow police tape as police towed cars out of the driveway, and investigators gathered evidence at the crime scene. They watched as excavation equipment was rolled up to the home — now only a smoldering frame after it burned for hours Wednesday night.

The work, Stollsteimer warned late Wednesday, would be difficult and “gruesome,” and told reporters early Thursday that the home’s basement was flooded with 6 feet of water.

The couple arrived before 7 a.m. and as the morning wore on, several neighbors approached them to offer their condolences.

James Cronmiller, 46, used to live across the street and knew the people who lived in the house. He moved away in 2010, but in the years he lived across the street, he said, the family was quiet and reserved.

“Never a blemish, police were never called here,” he said. ”Nobody knew their business, and they didn’t know anybody else’s.”

The initial 911 call that summoned officers to the home around 4 p.m. Wednesday was made by a man who said an 11-year-old had been shot inside. The caller did not say who had shot the child, and investigators were working Thursday to determine whether such a shooting had occurred.

The first officer on the scene, Officer John Meehan of the East Lansdowne Police Department, was shot in the left arm by the gunman, who fired at him from a window in the third floor of the home.

Another officer, Officer David Schiazza from Lansdowne Police, was shot in the leg after he arrived moments later, the sources said. Both were pulled to safety by officers from nearby Upper Darby, who used ballistic shields for protection as they dragged the two wounded officers to safety.

Meehan, 44, was expected to be released from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center later Thursday. Schiazza, 54, had a second surgery planned for Thursday, and will likely remain in the hospital for a bit longer, the source said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.