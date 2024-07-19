Skip to content
Internet outage disrupts companies around the world; flights at Philadelphia International Airport affected

A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks offline and media outlets off air on Friday.

Alejandro A. Alvarez / Staff Photographer
A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks offline and media outlets off air on Friday in a massive disruption that affected companies and services around the world and highlighted dependence on software from a handful of providers.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said that the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack.