Jury selection expected to start in 3rd trial for ex-labor leader John Dougherty
The former head of Local 98 was previously convicted in bribery and embezzlement cases.
Former labor leader John Dougherty is slated to face trial again this week, his third federal criminal trial.
This case centers on allegations that Dougherty and his nephew, Greg Fiocca, threatened a contractor and a job site manager amid a dispute over Fiocca’s poor job performance and pay. Defense attorneys say the government has blown an argument out of proportion.
Jury selection is slated to begin Monday in the extortion case. The trial is expected to last a few days.
Separate juries convicted Dougherty in a bribery case involving City Councilmember Bobby Henon and on charges that he and six others stole more than $600,000 from their union.
Here's everything you need to know about the third trial for the former Local 98 leader.
By all accounts, Greg Fiocca, a union electrician and nephew of labor leader John Dougherty, was less than a model employee.
He rarely showed up for work, was once caught sleeping on the job, and had a history across multiple postings of mouthing off to his bosses. He was laid off from a Market East construction site in 2016 after he spit on a supervisor. And by spring of that year, even his uncle — then the most powerful union leader in the state — had had enough.
Who is Greg Fiocca?
Greg Fiocca, 31, is John Dougherty’s nephew and a former member of Local 98 who grew up in in Pennsport in the house next door to his uncle.
But despite Fiocca’s troubled work history, including altercations with former supervisors, Dougherty appointed him in 2020 to the plum posting as Local 98′s steward on Live! Casino’s project.
Who is Johnny Doc?
John Dougherty, widely known as “Johnny Doc,” was once considered the most powerful union leader in the state, transforming Local 98 in his three decades at its helm into a powerhouse in the arenas of politics and organized labor.
Under his oversight, union money and manpower helped elect governors, members of Congress, mayors, judges, and members of City Council, and his once sleepy electrician’s union became a force capable of extracting significant labor concessions from some of the largest companies in the region.
What to know about John Dougherty's third trial
For a third time in as many years, John Dougherty is facing a federal felony trial — this time on conspiracy and extortion charges.
The former labor leader and his nephew, Greg Fiocca, are accused of threatening a contractor and a job site manager amid a dispute over Fiocca’s poor job performance and pay. Prosecutors say that while working on construction of the Live! Casino in South Philadelphia in 2020, Fiocca assaulted his supervisor and that Dougherty later threatened the block the contractor’s ability to land future work in Philadelphia.