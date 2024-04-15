Jury selection expected to start in 3rd trial for ex-labor leader John Dougherty

Former Local 98 leader John Dougherty faces his third felony trial this week. Will this time be different?

By all accounts, Greg Fiocca, a union electrician and nephew of labor leader John Dougherty, was less than a model employee.

He rarely showed up for work, was once caught sleeping on the job, and had a history across multiple postings of mouthing off to his bosses. He was laid off from a Market East construction site in 2016 after he spit on a supervisor. And by spring of that year, even his uncle — then the most powerful union leader in the state — had had enough.