Jury expected to start deliberating in extortion trial for John Dougherty and his nephew
It's the third criminal trial for the former Local 98 leader known to many as Johnny Doc.
Former labor leader John Dougherty, widely known as “Johnny Doc,” is facing trial again, his third federal criminal trial.
This case centers on allegations that Dougherty threatened a contractor and his nephew Greg Fiocca assaulted a job site manager amid a dispute over Fiocca’s poor job performance and pay during the 2020 construction of the Live! Casino in South Philadelphia. Defense attorneys say the government has blown the altercation out of proportion.
Testimony in the trial, which is taking place in Reading, began last week. Prosecutors and defense attorneys wrapped up their cases Wednesday.
Separate juries convicted Dougherty in a bribery case involving City Councilmember Bobby Henon and on charges that he and six others stole more than $600,000 from their union.
John Dougherty extortion trial set to go to the jury today
After six days of testimony, 21 witnesses, countless text message transcripts, and one key secret recording, the extortion case against John Dougherty and his nephew is set to go to the jury Thursday.
Before letting jurors go for the night Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl explained he will instruct the panel of six men and six women on the law first thing Thursday morning before sending them to the deliberation room in hopes of reaching a unanimous verdict.
‘Angry words’ or a federal crime? Lawyers clash in closing arguments as John Dougherty extortion trial heads to jury
With their final pitches to jurors Wednesday, attorneys in John Dougherty’s federal extortion trial sought to cement two vastly different portraits of the former labor leader with the panel charged with rendering a verdict in the case.
As Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Costello told it, Dougherty was an enabler, willing to overlook his nephew’s 2020 assault on a supervisor and use every tool at his disposal — including threats of economic harm — to keep him employed.
Why this trial is in Reading
Unlike John Dougherty’s two earlier trials — both of which played out at the federal courthouse in Center City — his third will take place in Reading, starting with opening arguments there Wednesday, once jury selection in Philadelphia is done.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl, who has presided over all of Dougherty’s recent legal matters, is normally stationed at the small federal courthouse in downtown Reading.
Who is Greg Fiocca?
Greg Fiocca, 31, is John Dougherty’s nephew and a former member of Local 98 who grew up in in Pennsport in the house next door to his uncle.
But despite Fiocca’s troubled work history, including altercations with former supervisors, Dougherty appointed him in 2020 to the plum posting as Local 98′s steward on Live! Casino’s project.
Who is Johnny Doc?
John Dougherty, widely known as “Johnny Doc,” was once considered the most powerful union leader in the state, transforming Local 98 in his three decades at its helm into a powerhouse in the arenas of politics and organized labor.
Under his oversight, union money and manpower helped elect governors, members of Congress, mayors, judges, and members of City Council, and his once sleepy electrician’s union became a force capable of extracting significant labor concessions from some of the largest companies in the region.
What to know about John Dougherty's third trial
For a third time in as many years, John Dougherty is facing a federal felony trial — this time on conspiracy and extortion charges.
The former labor leader and his nephew, Greg Fiocca, are accused of threatening a contractor and a job site manager amid a dispute over Fiocca’s poor job performance and pay. Prosecutors say that while working on construction of the Live! Casino in South Philadelphia in 2020, Fiocca assaulted his supervisor and that Dougherty later threatened the block the contractor’s ability to land future work in Philadelphia.