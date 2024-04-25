Jury expected to start deliberating in extortion trial for John Dougherty and his nephew

John Dougherty extortion trial set to go to the jury today

After six days of testimony, 21 witnesses, countless text message transcripts, and one key secret recording, the extortion case against John Dougherty and his nephew is set to go to the jury Thursday.

Before letting jurors go for the night Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl explained he will instruct the panel of six men and six women on the law first thing Thursday morning before sending them to the deliberation room in hopes of reaching a unanimous verdict.