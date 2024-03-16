3 people killed in Bucks County shootings, sources say; shooter at-large after carjacking; shelter-in-place order issued
Police were looking for Andre Gordon, 26, in the shootings. A shelter-in-place order was issued.
Three people were shot and killed in Falls Township in Bucks County Saturday morning, sources said.
Officials in Falls Township have issued a shelter-in-place order, and are asking residents to "lock all doors and move to a central and secure location away from windows."
The Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place Philadelphia have been ordered to close, and Target in Middletown Township is closing.
Three people were shot and killed in shootings at two homes in Falls Township Saturday morning, law enforcement sources with firsthand knowledge of the investigation told The Inquirer.
The victims, whom police have not yet publicly identified, were known to the shooter, said the sources, who asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The shootings appear to be domestic in nature.
Dollar General store closed amid shelter-in-place order reopens after suspect's vehicle is found in Trenton
Ahad Mulla, store manager at the Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville, said he was not aware that the vehicle had been carjacked from the store’s lot until he saw the police cars and heard the sirens.
“We had no clue, even the customers,” he said. “Everyone was in the store shopping.”
Bucks County authorities identify suspect in Falls Township shootings
Bucks County authorities have identified the suspect in Saturday's shootings in Falls Township as Andre Gordon, 26, who was last seen driving a stolen dark gray 2016 Honda CRV.
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Viewpoint Lane shortly before 9 a.m. Gordon, authorities said, shot and killed two people at a residence on the street before driving to Edgewood Lane, where he allegedly shot and killed a third person.
Gov. Josh Shapiro briefed on Bucks County shootings: 'Please continue to shelter in place'
Gov. Josh Shapiro said he’s been briefed on the multiple shootings in Falls Township and directed State Police to coordinate with local law enforcement to provide “whatever support is needed on the ground.”
Falls Township residents were first told to begin sheltering in place at 9:30 a.m., via an emergency alert sent to their phones.
Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled amid active shooter situation
The Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled, following an unrelated active shooter situation in Falls Township.
The annual parade in Falls Township along New Falls Road was canceled Saturday morning, after the community was told to shelter-in-place. The parade had been set to begin at 10:30 a.m.
Multiple people shot in Bucks County
Multiple people were shot in Falls Township in Bucks County Saturday morning, police said.
The Middletown Township Police Department said in a statement there are several gun shot victims. Details about the shootings remain unclear.