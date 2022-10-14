In an emotional hearing that left even the judge choked up, a Darby man pleaded guilty this week to accidentally killing another driver as they were stopped alongside each other at a red light last spring.

Lloyd Amarsingh, 29, entered the plea to involuntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of a crime before Delaware County Court Judge John Cappuzzi. He was sentenced afterward to five-to-10 years in state prison.

During the hearing Thursday, Amarsingh turned to apologize to the family of James Hunt, 56, assembled in Cappuzzi’s courtroom, telling them, through tears, that the death was by no means intentional.

“I just wish, one day, you could find closure, and I’m still praying for you all,” he said.

In handing down his sentence, Cappuzzi told Amarsingh his apologetic comments were inappropriate.

“I’m supposed to sit here stoically and pretend these things never affect the court. They do affect the court,” the judge said. “We’re tired of dealing with these senseless tragedies.”

Cappuzzi said he listened in “bewilderment and confusion” as Hunt’s family spoke of their loss and demanded to know why Amarsingh had a 10mm handgun with him as he drove in Upper Darby on March 25.

While stopped at the light at the intersection of Lansdowne Avenue at Winding Way just before 8 a.m., Amarsingh pulled out his handgun and tried to unload it, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

He later told police he was listening to loud music, celebrating receiving unemployment money, as he tried to remove a live round from the gun’s chamber. The gun went off as Amarsingh pulled its slide back, firing toward a Mercedes Sprinter van stopped in the next lane, the affidavit said.

The bullet struck Hunt, the van’s driver, once in the left side of the head. He died not long after at Lankenau Medical Center.

Amarsingh then sped off through the red light, the affidavit said. He contacted his attorney, Baltazar Rubio, shortly after and arranged his surrender to police.

Rubio, speaking Thursday, said Amarsingh “had always intended to do the right thing” and sought to correct early media reports that the shooting had been an instance of road rage.

“It was a terrible, terrible accident, and Mr. Amarsingh has always wanted to express that,” Rubio said.

Hunt’s family and friends spent nearly an hour addressing Cappuzzi, explaining how devastating it was to lose him. The father of four was an avid volunteer sports coach in the community, and had mentored hundreds of young athletes. His funeral was attended by more than 1,000 people, according to his wife, Heidi, who wept at the thought of his not being able to watch his grandchildren grow up.

“People tell me time will heal. What they don’t realize is that time has just stood still,” she said. “Every day is March 25 to me.”

Hunt’s son Corey said Amarsingh, in his own way, was “the lucky one.”

“He will likely get to walk another day in these streets, and he will likely get to see his wife and kids again, yet his hands and his weapon took all those future chances away from my father,” he said. “Nothing about this is fair or justified.”