A century-old Philly steam-engine rides again at an historic railroad station

They call it Locomotive No. 16.

Built in Philly more than a century ago, at Baldwin Locomotive Works, then the largest producer of steam-engines in the world, it was a workhorse, hauling iron and coal. Then diesel trains took over, and for decades the historic locomotive gathered dust in a railroad.

But now it rides again thanks to the East Broad Top Railroad Foundation in Huntingdon County. The non-profit that operates the station has restored the historic train to its original splendor.

Starting in May, passengers can buy tickets to sit in one of Locomotive No. 16′s plush vintage cabooses or restored open-air coaches, as it rolls and whistles and huffs and chugs along a nine-mile ride through the South Central Pennsylvania countryside.

There is no train ride like a steam-engine train ride, Smith says, sounding like the true train enthusiast he is.

“It’s like a living breathing machine – that’s the only way to describe it,” said Jonathan Smith, a spokesperson for East Broad Top. “It stimulates all the senses. You smell it. You feel the engine move. You get coal on your face. It is truly a sensory experience.

Locomotive 16 came to its final stop in 1956, when East Broad Top shuttered its rails. The historic railroad company had laid its track narrow — only 3 feet wide, and nearly two feet smaller than standard tracks — to navigate the sharp curves and steep hills of the mountainous South Central Pennsylvania terrain. It continued on as a tourist attraction, before closing in 2011. In 2020, the non-profit reopened the historic railroad site, which has preserved much of its original equipment, trains and station.

The station, located in Rockhill, is a national landmark as the only surviving narrow gauge railroad east of the Rocky Mountains.

Locomotive No. 16 was one of six narrow gauge steam locomotives the company purchased from Baldwin between 1911 and 1920. None of the engines were in any condition to run, Smith said.

Restoring Locomotive 16, was a feat that took three years, Smith said.

“They had to strip it down to its bare bones and put it back together again,” he said, adding that East Broad Top plans to restore the other trains in the fleet.

But soon Locomotive No. 16 will be one of only a few steam engines running in the state, Smith said, and the only steam engine operating on an original narrow gauge anywhere in the East Coast.

Passengers will notice the trains are a little smaller than present days ones, with smaller doors and seats, Smith said. And the train will sway and rock a bit on the narrow tracks. But the real thrill — the one always captured in the movies — comes when the train sounds its arrival and departure, and with smoke belching out its smokestack, chugs into station.

“Everybody loves a steam train whistle,” Smith said.

Tickets start at $20 for adults and $15 for children. Rockill is about a three-hour drive from Philadelphia. More information can be found at: https://eastbroadtop.com/ride/train/