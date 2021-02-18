“That was a road map to get us to this point,” Redman said. “There were things that we needed to do and to put them in place, like building the experience on the east end of the garden, the expansion of the meadow, the relocation of Route 52 [completed in 2012]. The main fountain garden [refurbished in 2017] was more than just about dancing water and light and entertainment. Ninety percent of that project people don’t even see — it’s all infrastructure. And it’s not only infrastructure that supports the fountain garden, but it’s infrastructure that is setting the stage for this development, and future expansion.”