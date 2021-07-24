A firefighter died and three other first responders were severely injured early Saturday morning after a driver struck them at the scene of another car crash in the westbound lanes of I-76 in Lower Merion Township, according to State Police.

Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a collision involving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2017 Nissan Altima just after 3 a.m. Firefighters from the Belmont Hills Fire Company and Gladwyne Fire Company were already on scene and blocking the right lane and shoulder, police said.

Then, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Jacquelyn Walker, of Pemberton, N.J., drove up the right shoulder and struck a state trooper, three firefighters, and the Altima, according to police.

The trooper and two of the firefighters were flown and driven to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in West Philadelphia with severe injuries. One of the firefighters, who police did not identify, was driven to Paoli Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Gladwyne Fire Company officials referred a reporter to Lower Merion Township. Officials from there and Belmont Hills Fire Company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is the second firefighter from Lower Merion to die in the last month. Sean DeMuynck a volunteer with the Penn Wynne-Overbrook Fire Company, died July 4 while battling a house fire in Wynnewood.

Walker was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle, according to police. Tyre Malik McCall, of King of Prussia, and Cole Henry Strempel, of Pottstown, were taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence in reference to the original crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.