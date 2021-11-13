Sean Hughes, the principal of Lower Merion High School for the past 14 years, died in a car crash Saturday while driving his son to a soccer game, district officials said.

Hughes and his teenage son Nolan were struck while in their car in South Jersey early Saturday, said district spokesperson Amy Buckman. Nolan suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision, Buckman said.

The district did not have further details the incident, and police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday night.

District superintendent Khalid Mumin said in a statement that Hughes — whom students often called “Huuuughes” — was “beloved by thousands of students who passed through the halls of Lower Merion over the years.” Hughes met students at 9th grade orientation and handed them diplomas at graduation, Mumin said, but also impacted many during their years in between — MC’ing an Amazing Ace competition, inducting students into the National Honor Society, and having an open door for any issues.

“It is hard for anyone to imagine Lower Merion High School without Mr. Hughes at the helm,” Mumin said, adding: “Everyone is shocked and heartbroken.”

Mumin said all 10 Lower Merion schools would be closed Monday to mourn Hughes’ death.

Buckman said Hughes was approachable and always himself, the type of principal who knew many students by name and tried to teach them the virtue of character. He was “willing to do anything to benefit the kids,” she said, recalling that when students wanted to have a racial justice protest last year after the death of George Floyd, Hughes “was out on the field helping set up the PA system.”

Mumin said in addition to Hughes’ son Nolan, he was survived by his wife, Kristi, son Jack, and daughter Kate.

This is a developing story that will be updated.