The Lower Merion School District has agreed to pay $27 million back to taxpayers over several years to settle a long-running lawsuit challenging property tax increases in the affluent Montgomery County district.

In an agreement one school district solicitor described as unprecedented in Pennsylvania, the district’s settlement with aviation lawyer Arthur Wolk and other Lower Merion taxpayers who had accused the district of hiding surpluses to justify tax increases was accepted by the school board Monday night.

If approved by a Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas judge, the agreement would give back $15 million to everyone who owned property in the district on Aug. 29, 2016 — the date the court issued a preliminary order against the district — and who paid school taxes that year.

It would also require the district to pay $4 million a year in rebates on tax bills to taxpayers in 2023, 2024 and 2025. And it places restrictions on district budgets going forward — reducing the millage rate for the coming school year, and setting parameters lasting for at least several years that would force the district to return 50% of future unexpected budget surpluses to taxpayers.

“The District continues to deny the allegations of wrongdoing alleged in the suit; however, the Board and Administration believe the best interests of the District’s students and taxpayers are served by bringing the ongoing litigation to a conclusion,” the district said in a statement. It said the settlement “will allow the District to focus on its primary mission of providing excellent educational opportunities to the children of Lower Merion and Narberth, without the uncertainties caused by the long-running litigation.”

The outcome may represent the first time a lawsuit against a Pennsylvania school district has triggered a tax rebate — or an agreement by a district to limit its future taxing power, said Jeffrey Sultanik, a solicitor for numerous Philadelphia-area districts.

“If a school district is thinking of taking exceptions, particularly in Montgomery County, of asking for in excess of their base or adjusted Act 1 index, they’re going to be under potential greater scrutiny from the taxpayers,” Sultanik said, referring to the state-imposed limits on property tax increases that districts can seek to surpass under different circumstances.

In Lower Merion’s case, the district projected deficits that it cited as the basis for raising taxes above the index. But Wolk and two other taxpayers who sued argued that the district had been concealing surpluses by transferring money from its general fund to a reserve fund, allowing it to set higher tax rates without first gaining approval from voters.

The settlement “helps to address some of the excesses that the school district was engaged in before the lawsuit was filed,” Wolk, who lives in Gladwyne, said Tuesday. He said he anticipated the court would approve the agreement.

He also said his case had been mischaracterized as an attack on the district’s educational offerings.

“This was a litigation over surplus, not over taxes necessary to accomplish any desired program or task by the Lower Merion School District,” Wolk said. “I would never have filed a lawsuit to impact the educational opportunities for children in Lower Merion and Narberth. I filed a lawsuit because the taxes were excessive in my judgment, and illegally rendered.”

It was unclear how much individual taxpayers would receive as a result of the settlement. A lawyer for the district said during Monday’s school board meeting that checks had not yet been computed.

This story will be updated.