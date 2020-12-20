“I believe everybody is creative; they just need the right push and care and framework,” says Ami Yares, a guitarist and vocalist who took part in the pilot and is also working with the current cohort. When he read participants’ letters, he looked for poetic images, for cadence and rhyme. He’d strum the guitar — do you like that major chord? or how about this minor key? — and encourage the parents or caregivers to sing phrases out loud.