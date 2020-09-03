Pazdziorko and her friend Beverly Dulny, a retired teacher from nearby Duryea, were still scratching their heads over how Trump won Luzerne. “Nobody knows,” Dulny said, though she suspected sexism played a role. They said that Trump was rooting for violence in the streets and that he visited Kenosha, Wis., this week to divert attention from the coronavirus. Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times in the back by a white police officer in Kenosha last month, and in the ensuing unrest, a 17-year-old Illinois Trump supporter allegedly shot and killed two protesters.