It’s true that the number of jobs in Pennsylvania grew between Trump’s inauguration and February of this year. We don’t set out here to determine who deserves credit for that growth. Regardless, Pence is talking about jobs figures prior to the pandemic. He doesn’t get to stop the clock in February because it provides a more favorable picture. Using the most recent data, Pennsylvania has 600,000 fewer jobs than when Trump took office, and manufacturing jobs are down as well.