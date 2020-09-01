EXETER, Pa. — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting a pivotal region of Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon as the presidential campaign shifts from the parties’ national conventions to a hard-driving new tempo, with a heavy emphasis on the Keystone State.
Pence is due to speak in Northeastern Pennsylvania at Kuharchik Construction in Luzerne County — a county that in 2016 delivered one of Trump’s most significant victories, both politically and symbolically.
Luzerne, with a large white, working-class population that had historically supported Democrats due to their labor union ties, and which voted for President Barack Obama in 2012, swung sharply to Trump — a 32,000-vote shift. Trump won the state by about 44,000 votes, less than 1% of the total.
It was the largest swing of any Pennsylvania county, and was emblematic of a wider realignment that repeated itself across many small-city and post-industrial regions — delivering Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and the White House to Trump.
Both parties see the competition for such counties, and voters, in places like Northeast and Southwest Pennsylvania as critical to the election results. Even a small shift toward Biden, or a modestly larger turnout for Trump, could be decisive.
Pence will “advocate for President Donald J. Trump’s pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda,” according to a Trump campaign advisory.
Pence’s visit Tuesday comes after Monday stops by Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who went to Pittsburgh to speak about social unrest and rioting, and Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, who campaigned in Bucks County. The president is scheduled to go to Latrobe, in Southwest Pennsylvania, on Thursday.
Pence is set to speak shortly after Trump appears in Kenosha, Wis., the city that has become one of the centers of the social upheaval rippling across the country. Protesters there have marched to express their outrage at the police shooting a Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back, rioters have destroyed property, and right-wing militias have joined the fray. One 17-year-old Trump supporter, Kyle Rittenhouse, is now accused or shooting and killing two protesters. His attorney has said Rittenhouse acted in self defense.
As violence in the streets has escalated, with clashes between protesters and right-wing groups who have intervened, the debate over police conduct, racism, protests — and, in some cases, looting and destruction — has in recent days come to overshadow even the coronavirus pandemic and Trump’s pledges of economic revival.
Democrats assailed Trump’s record on the economy and the coronavirus before Pence’s speech.
“The least that we should have in a time like this, in a time of real crisis, is to have a president who would have not just care and concern about the virus and the job crisis, but would actually have a plan for both,” said Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat from Lackawanna County, next to Luzerne. “The Trump-Pence administration has neither. There’s no jobs plan, and here’s no plan for virus.”
Before the pandemic, Pennsylvania saw slow but steady job growth under Trump, continuing a trajectory he inherited from Obama. The state added about 193,000 jobs from the month Trump took office to February 2020, about a 3% increase, according to federal data, before that number plummeted as the virus took hold. The Northeast region Pence was visiting Tuesday saw slower growth even before the pandemic — about 1.1%.
Overall, after the steep drop in February and more recent summer rebound, Pennsylvania had lost 390,500 jobs compared to when Trump took office, including 32,000 in the region Pence is visiting.
Casey said the grim economic statistics show that Trump failed to stem the pandemic and ease the health and economic effects. Statewide unemployment was 13.7%, according to the most recent data, he said, but even higher in those Northeastern Pennsylvania counties that voted so heavily for Trump. It was 16.1% in Luzerne County and 14.5% in Lackawanna in July, Casey said.
“We haven’t seen numbers like that in my lifetime in Pennsylvania,” Casey said.
Trump and his allies argue that China is to blame for the pandemic, and that after leading economic growth through the first three years of his term, Trump is the person to guide a revival.
This is a developing story and will be updated.