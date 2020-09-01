Pence is set to speak shortly after Trump appears in Kenosha, Wis., the city that has become one of the centers of the social upheaval rippling across the country. Protesters there have marched to express their outrage at the police shooting a Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back, rioters have destroyed property, and right-wing militias have joined the fray. One 17-year-old Trump supporter, Kyle Rittenhouse, is now accused or shooting and killing two protesters. His attorney has said Rittenhouse acted in self defense.