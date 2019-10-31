Pinkenson said the city is thrilled to be home to series like Jason Segal’s just-wrapped Dispatches From Elsewhere and Kate Winslet’s Mare of Easttown (to be filmed here beginning in November), but she said those series are “one-offs,” because they are only planned to last one year. The Holy Grail of the TV and film business — the long-running, multiyear series — will remain out of Pennsylvania’s grasp as long as the tax credit is capped, she said.