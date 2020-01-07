Federal immigration authorities have offered to release young Maddie to her mother in New Jersey, ending the confinement of a 6-year-old Guatemalan girl held at the Berks County detention center for a record 195 days.
But they won’t free her father, which makes the overture merely a different form of family separation, the girl’s lawyers argue, one sure to inflict more trauma on an already suffering child.
The fate of the girl and her father could be decided as early Tuesday afternoon, as a hearing continues in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia. The judge also could take the matter under advisement, and later offer a decision in a case that has sparked significant public concern.
It occurs as the broad debate over the nation’s treatment of migrant children is contested in courts and political venues, and as advocates raise new calls to close the Pennsylvania detention center.
The detention of the girl known as Maddie has been condemned from Pennsylvania to the stars, criticized by figures including Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill, who called Maddie’s imprisonment “outrageous and tragic” on Twitter. More than 1,400 have signed a petition on her behalf.
In court on Monday, Maddie’s lawyers said that never, in hundreds of cases, has a child been freed from Berks without the accompanying parent. They characterized the offer to free Maddie alone as retaliation for the family’s having filed a federal legal claim, along with their immigration case.
“She has a right to family reunification,” lawyer Caroline Heller told U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Wolson. “None of the families at Berks have been separated by having a child sent out.”
The lawyers have petitioned for a writ of habeas corpus, which, if granted, typically compels a warden or jailer to deliver an imprisoned person to court – and to show valid reasons for that person’s detention.
Assistant United States Attorney Veronica Finkelstein said the government is ready to free Maddie immediately. And that the offer is backed by a new Immigration Court decision saying the girl could be discharged on her own recognizance.
Though the mother is at risk of deportation, she has not been placed in removal proceedings, Finkelstein said.
Maddie can be freed immediately, the government lawyer said, “if she [her mother] wants to come and get her.”
The mother, unidentified in court, recently gave birth to a son, having overstayed a visitors’ visa that allowed her to be in the United States. In the immigration-enforcement system, it’s not uncommon for one parent to be confined at Berks with children, while the other parent lives freely with siblings.
What’s formally called the Berks County Residential Center is a 96-bed lockup about 75 miles northwest of Philadelphia in Leesport, operated by the county through a contract with ICE. Critics have assailed Berks as a “baby jail” which in October held enough children to fill a day-care center.
Maddie has been confined longer than any child currently held in any of the nation’s three family detention centers, her attorneys said.
She and her father crossed the U.S.-Mexico border near Tecate, Calif., on April 23, fleeing earlier that month from a Guatemala City “Red Zone,” a term used for neighborhoods plagued by exceptionally high crime rates, poverty, drug activity, and gang violence.
Her father has been her champion and protector through challenge and danger: On the trek from Guatemala, during a U.S.-government-forced return to Mexico, amid failed ICE deportation attempt, and now through six months of custody at Berks.
Legal documents in the case remain under seal, and in court Maddie was identified only by a first name and her father as “Mr. H.” Her attorneys say a full identification could place them in danger if they are deported.
Both are seeking asylum, a legal means of staying the U.S., but one the Trump administration has made harder and harder to achieve.
The government has the discretion to release Maddie and her father together If freed from Berks, the father would likely be placed under supervision, which can include ankle-bracelet monitoring devices and weekly face-to-face meetings with ICE.
They would still go through the same court process.
Maddie’s lawyers and supporters describe her as a shy child once notable for her big smile and a love of drawing crayon portraits -- blue-and-green globes on which she, her parents, and her new baby brother stand united.
But that’s changed dramatically for the worse since August, according to a mental-health authority who interviewed Maddie as recently as last week.
Sarah Megan Berthold, a trauma and torture specialist at the University of Connecticut, described Maddie as disheveled, reluctant to bathe and eat, and monosyllabic, so depressed that it can be difficult for her father to rouse her from bed. At times, Berthold testified, Maddie stares fixedly into space, unresponsive to her father calling her name or waving his hand before her eyes.
When he finally gets her attention, Maddie jerks to consciousness, coughing and gasping.
Since their first interview five months ago, “her mental condition has really deteriorated,” Berthold said. “She was much more shut down.”
Maddie suffers from major depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, Berthold said, although thoughts of killing herself seem to have passed. She’s more irritable and angry, hitting and kicking her father in the face and groin because of her overwhelming frustration.
On cross-examination, Finkelstein asked if Berthold would be surprised to hear that Berks workers noticed no decline in Maddie’s grooming, and that her weight has actually increased? That staffers describe Maddie as “a largely normal child” who plays with the other confined children and goes to school classes?
Berthold responded that people diagnosed with PTSD and depression do have common, everyday moments of happiness — they come as a welcome relief from suffering.
Judge Wolson asked if the father’s own mental-health struggles might be impacting the child.
“They seem to set each other off, because they’re both crying a lot,” Berthold said. “She’s very worried about her daddy. … It would do great psychological harm to [Maddie] to be with one parent and not the other.”