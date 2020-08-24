As a Navy veteran who served in Afghanistan, I’m appalled that President Trump’s shenanigans with our mail is slowing critical medications from getting to those who served our nation. The VA sends 80% of all prescriptions by mail, serving about 330,000 veterans, many of them with illnesses and injuries sustained on the frontlines and in battle. Delaying critical therapies our veterans need so they can better manage PTSD, lost limbs and a long list of other traumas sustained defending America is not how a grateful nation shows its thanks, and certainly not how their commander-in-chief should show his.