Privatization would also disregard the hard-working women and men who make the mail system go. Their jobs, benefits and the service equity they provide will all be endangered. These fine Americans have served as essential workers long before the pandemic became our daily reality. They have trudged through challenging weather, terrain and hazards daily to deliver our mail. Now they face all of those challenges – plus the invisible, deadly threat posed by the Coronavirus. They deserve continued resources and protection, not to be continually maligned.