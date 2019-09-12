Currently, most Uber drivers are barred from joining together and suing the company because they signed an arbitration agreement forbidding it. (They are, however, allowed to do so in sexual-harassment cases.) Arbitration agreements, which generally are used as a condition of employment and require a worker to take a case to arbitration instead of court, have become more prevalent in recent years. More than 55% of the American workforce is subject to these agreements, according to a 2018 report from the Economic Policy Institute.