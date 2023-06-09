Man sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting South Jersey woman

A Willingboro man convicted of fatally shooting a 21-year-old woman four years ago was sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

On March 6, 2019, Marvin A. Coleman Jr., now 25, shot Maribely Lopez, of Lindenwold, inside her still-running Ford Focus on Medley Lane in Willingboro. Authorities said Lopez was trying to sell a used phone and was killed during a meeting arranged through the marketplace platform OfferUp.

Police were called the following morning to Medley Lane and found Lopez dead inside her car with the engine still running. The phone Lopez was selling was found inside the vehicle. An autopsy determined that Lopez died from a single gunshot to the head, according to the Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A Superior Court jury found Coleman guilty earlier this year of first-degree felony murder, first-degree murder, and related offenses.

The sentencing closes a yearslong saga regarding Coleman’s fate. His motive for shooting Lopez has not been revealed publicly.

“We are committed to bringing those who terrorize our citizens to justice,” prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said Friday. “Today, a punishment worthy of this senseless killing was imposed. This defendant will have the rest of his time on Earth to consider the life he took and the lives he ruined by doing so. Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family members and friends of the victim.”

Lopez enjoyed playing sports including basketball and soccer. She was a graduate of Lindenwold High School, according to her obituary.