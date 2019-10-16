It’s been more a decade since Sanford, now 59, faced potential impeachment, was censured by his own legislature, and got slapped with dozens of ethics violations after that infamous rendezvous in Buenos Aires. While the then-married governor was out of the office, his staff initially said he was just out “hiking the Appalachian Trail,” a phrase that became the 2009 version of a meme and was used as a euphemism for anything related to politics and sexual escapades.