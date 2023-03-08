Asbestos closes Simon Gratz Mastery Charter, which uses a Philly district building

Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter was closed Wednesday because of damaged asbestos, officials said.

While the huge school on Hunting Park Avenue in North Philadelphia is run by Mastery Charter Schools, the building is owned by the Philadelphia School District, which on Tuesday performed a routine asbestos inspection, required every three years by the federal government.

Buildings don’t get closed unless damaged asbestos is discovered. It was unclear when students could return to the building.

Yvette A. Núñez, Mastery spokesperson, said in a statement the district “recommended closure for the duration of their inspection. Mastery is working closely with the School District of Philadelphia to establish a timeline for the remaining inspections. Our priority is the health and safety of our students, their families, and our staff, and we are committed to being transparent about this process.”

Gratz is a neighborhood high school that educates more than 1,000 students in Nicetown. It had been a district school for decades, but was given to Mastery to operate as a charter in 2011.

Mastery officials and the district are meeting Wednesday; Núñez said more information should be forthcoming after that meeting.

The news comes as the district is grappling with damaged asbestos at Building 21, a traditional public school in West Oak Lane. That high school building, on Limekiln Pike, shut Wednesday after an inspection showed damaged asbestos in the auditorium and stairwells.

Initially, district officials said the damage was discovered at the routine inspection last week. On Tuesday, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said the district actually knew about the asbestos for at least two years, but did nothing about it. The news angered and frightened parents and staff.

“While this happened prior to my tenure, I am absolutely committed to continuing to improve the process and transparently communicating with our Building 21 community,” Watlington wrote in a letter to parents. “I will investigate how this information was not immediately available and I will require accountability. In addition, I will align my budget recommendations to address the longstanding challenges.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.