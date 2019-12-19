Officer Shaun Parker was the first cop to go inside the Tioga rowhouse where police believed that people were stashing drugs. He walked through an enclosed porch, then a living room and dining room, before peering into the kitchen. Several cops were behind him, having just served a warrant on a nearby residence.
But in an instant, Parker testified Thursday, this situation would prove different. “I saw a flash,” he said. “At that point, I knew I was shot in the head.”
The testimony by Parker and other officers served as the backbone of a preliminary hearing for Maurice Hill, accused of shooting six cops during the 7½-hour standoff in August, the largest shooting of police in modern city history.
The proceeding at the Criminal Justice Center also marked the first time that the cops involved have spoken publicly about the shootout. After the preliminary hearing, Municipal Court Judge Karen Y. Simmons ordered Hill held for trial on every major charge filed against him, including 11 counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and assault of a law enforcement officer.
Hill did not react much during the hearing, sometimes speaking to his lawyer, Ed Meehan, but otherwise sitting calmly as a host of officers answered questions from Meehan and prosecutors Anthony Voci and Danielle Burkavage.
Testimony from officers who had been inside and outside the house painted a disorienting and frightening scene, with cops unable to move for fear of being killed. Investigators said they found five guns they believe Hill used during the ordeal, and empty magazines capable of firing hundreds of rounds.
Officer Michael Guinter had been behind Parker, who collapsed to the ground and tried to move out of the way. Guinter couldn’t reach Parker to help — too many shots were flying through the house at 3716 N. 15th St., sending bullets and shrapnel everywhere, he said.
“I could see the walls exploding almost,” Guinter said.
Officer Sarah DeBarberie quickly heard that Parker had been shot, but said: “All I could see on the other side of the wall was smoke and dust.” Shortly afterward, she testified, she saw other officers being hit by bullets in their legs and arms.
Parker said he ultimately escaped by jumping through a window in the dining room. He still bears several large scars on his arm, which he showed Simmons during his time on the witness stand.
This is a developing story, and will be updated.