Mayor Cherelle Parker appoints Michael R. Resnick to be Philly prisons commissioner

Michael R. Resnick, Philadelphia’s former public safety director and a longtime government official, will take over as the city’s prisons commissioner during a tumultuous time at the jail complex.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker announced Monday that Resnick, who briefly served as acting prisons commissioner in 2015, will replace outgoing head Blanche Carney, who announced her retirement last month.

Resnick will take over a beleaguered department that has seen years of disorder inside the jails, several recent high-profile escapes, and a yearslong staffing crisis that advocates say has violated prisoners’ constitutional rights.

In a statement Monday, Resnick, 58, said he is “cognizant of the issues facing the department, and the challenges that lie ahead.”

“But I think everyone needs to remember that every day, brave men and women are hard at work in our jails, performing a difficult job helping to keep our city safe,” he said. “I look forward to joining them and improving their working conditions and the conditions of the incarcerated people in our custody.”

Parker said her administration conducted a nationwide search, but landed on Resnick, an attorney and veteran of Philadelphia city government. He served as the city’s director of public safety for four years under former Mayor Michael A. Nutter, and formerly was the chief of staff and director of legal affairs for the city’s prison system.

“I believe we have found and appointed exactly who we need to lead our prison system into a new era of safety and stability,” Parker said in a statement, adding: “Our prison system is in transition, as are many prisons nationwide.”

