City claims more than $2.5 million in losses from Northeast Philly plane crash

The January fatal crash of a medical jet in Northeast Philadelphia has cost taxpayers millions of dollars, the city states in a new court filing.

In a Wednesday response to an insurance provider’s complaint filed in relation to the crash, city attorneys said they are seeking claims for property damage and personnel costs totaling “no less than $2,555,897.58.”

City Solicitor Renee Garcia declined to give a detailed breakdown of these costs — or say if this sum was expected to rise.

“We will submit a complete and full breakdown of our costs and our supporting documents to the court in due time,” she said, in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “That accounting will include costs inclusive of emergency services personnel and equipment, infrastructure repairs, and contracted services.”

A Learjet 55 operated by the Mexican medical airline Med Jets, S.A. De C.V. — which does business as Jet Rescue Air Ambulance — crashed on Jan. 31, shortly after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

The small jet was carrying six occupants, including Valentina Guzmán Murillo, 11, and her mother, who were on their way home to Mexico following treatment at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia for a medical condition.

The patients, pilots, medics, and a motorist on the ground were killed when the plane crashed nose-first along Cottman Avenue. A second person in a car later died of her injuries. Burning fuel and debris caused extensive damage to nearby properties in the densely populated neighborhood,

» READ MORE: How a single night changed one street forever

The Mexico-based company filed a complaint in Philadelphia’s federal court last month announcing that claims from potentially hundreds of next of kin, residents and nearby business owners would more than exhaust its $10 million insurance policy.

This insurance case, which is ongoing, seeks to consolidate the claims into a single case under the purview of a federal judge, who will divvy up the remainder of the funds.

Federal transportation safety officials are meanwhile still investigating the cause of the crash.

In a March preliminary report, officials from the National Transportation Safety Board announced that the jet’s flight recorder likely had not worked for years, frustrating investigators.