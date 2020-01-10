Officers’ reasons for appearing on the “Do Not Call” list vary, ranging from assault charges and DUIs to mishandling evidence and lying during a departmental investigation. Williams, who was a seven-year veteran assigned to the 22nd District, appeared on the list after she was arrested for an off-duty confrontation in a North Philly bar. The lawsuit claims she drew her firearm after she and her significant other were “confronted by violence and aggression” from a group of women they did not know.